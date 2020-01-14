DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,100 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

NEE opened at $246.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.69. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $169.35 and a 1 year high of $246.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

