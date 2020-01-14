State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of HB Fuller worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HB Fuller by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 259,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,399,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HB Fuller by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,895,000 after buying an additional 185,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HB Fuller by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after buying an additional 81,123 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $430,913.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE FUL opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. HB Fuller Co has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $52.40.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

