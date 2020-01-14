iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

IJK opened at $240.35 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $240.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.98 and its 200-day moving average is $227.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7546 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

