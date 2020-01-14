IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,395,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 527,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,784,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in CSX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 964,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,587,000 after buying an additional 47,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $82.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

