Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

NYSE:CL opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

