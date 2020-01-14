Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 2,900 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.