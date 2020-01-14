Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,891.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,814.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,818.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

