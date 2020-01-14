Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,098 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,764.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.24. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Exelon Co. Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Exelon Co. Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $413,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF
Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $413,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF
Tiaa Fsb Sells 17,140 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc
Tiaa Fsb Sells 17,140 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc
Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc.
Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc.
Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Position in Carnival Corp
Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Position in Carnival Corp
Diligent Investors LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters
Diligent Investors LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report