Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,098 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,764.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.24. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

