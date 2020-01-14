FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 9,969 Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1,942.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 99,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 325,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRR opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

