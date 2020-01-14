First Hawaiian Bank Buys 69 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $297,076,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,325 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $1,544,237 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $193.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

