First United Bank Trust Purchases 514 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.