Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

