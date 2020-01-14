FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AR opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $721.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.83. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.