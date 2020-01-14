BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

