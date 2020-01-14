Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 345 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,113 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

APH stock opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $79.85 and a one year high of $109.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

