CenturyLink Investment Management Co Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 485,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $223.34 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

