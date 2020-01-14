12,070 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 434.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3,866.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.9115 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.