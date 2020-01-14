BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.6% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

