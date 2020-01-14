First United Bank Trust Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $652,536,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $233,473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 172,789 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after acquiring an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.58.

Shares of LMT opened at $419.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $270.63 and a 12-month high of $420.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

