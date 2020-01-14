Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 3,737 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after buying an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,117,000 after buying an additional 242,225 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,065,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 88,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

