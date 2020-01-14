State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 250 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

