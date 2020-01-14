Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

PEAK stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $13,244,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $9,534,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $6,299,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.