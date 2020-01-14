Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 22.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $223.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.06. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $172.00 and a 12 month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

