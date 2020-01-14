FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $62,000 in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 130,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 36,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $487,533.18.

Shares of NYSE:NRK opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.