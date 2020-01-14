Tiaa Fsb Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $630,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

