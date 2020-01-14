$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. Capri posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Capri has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 37.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

