First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,220 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 137,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of SUI opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.17. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $102.67 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.07.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First United Bank Trust Purchases 514 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF
First United Bank Trust Purchases 514 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF
Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc.
Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc.
FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Antero Resources Corp
FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Antero Resources Corp
BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 345 Shares of Amphenol Co.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 345 Shares of Amphenol Co.
CenturyLink Investment Management Co Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc
CenturyLink Investment Management Co Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report