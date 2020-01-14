First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,220 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 137,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of SUI opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.17. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $102.67 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.07.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

