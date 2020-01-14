2,237 Shares in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 88.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the third quarter worth $210,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 69.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 13.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NIE opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

