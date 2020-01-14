Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.72. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 60.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

