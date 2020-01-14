Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

