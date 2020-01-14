Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC owned 0.22% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDRR opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

