Tiaa Fsb Has $19.19 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after buying an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,256,000 after buying an additional 1,358,125 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

