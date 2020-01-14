DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $200.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

