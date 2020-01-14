United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UIHC. ValuEngine cut United Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut United Insurance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.18 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Equities research analysts expect that United Insurance will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 148,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,934 shares of company stock worth $164,585. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 165.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 228,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Insurance by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,526 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Insurance by 111.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in United Insurance by 143.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,850 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

