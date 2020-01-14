XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

XOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of XOMA opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. XOMA has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

