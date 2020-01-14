XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

XOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of XOMA opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. XOMA has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 373,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

United Insurance Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub
United Insurance Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub
XOMA Downgraded by ValuEngine
XOMA Downgraded by ValuEngine
Venus Concept Now Covered by Oppenheimer
Venus Concept Now Covered by Oppenheimer
Liberum Capital Upgrades KAZ Minerals to “Buy”
Liberum Capital Upgrades KAZ Minerals to “Buy”
Zynga Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub
Zynga Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub
Big Yellow Group Cut to Neutral at Bank of America
Big Yellow Group Cut to Neutral at Bank of America


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report