Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Venus Concept from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $7.19 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $213.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.14.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

