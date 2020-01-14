Liberum Capital Upgrades KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) to “Buy”

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KAZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 643.57 ($8.47).

Shares of KAZ opened at GBX 575.99 ($7.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 523.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 494.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

