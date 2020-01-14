Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.18.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Zynga has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $73,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 54,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $339,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,257,970 shares of company stock worth $14,419,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

