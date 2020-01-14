Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,061.67 ($13.97).

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,166 ($15.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.04. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02).

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

