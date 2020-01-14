Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WING. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.87.

NASDAQ WING opened at $93.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

