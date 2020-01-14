Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,600 ($34.20). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

SMWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

LON SMWH opened at GBX 2,512 ($33.04) on Tuesday. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,528.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,194.22.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,760 ($58,879.24). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total transaction of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

