FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Green Dot by 69.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.