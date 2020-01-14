Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $296.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

