Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 12,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

NYSE GD opened at $181.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

