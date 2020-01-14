Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.0% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $236.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

