IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,220 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 455,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 195,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,007,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 55,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

