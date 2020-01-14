OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,321 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

