Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,615,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $223.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.