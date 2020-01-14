Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $471,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 661,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $285.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.57. The company has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

