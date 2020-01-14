Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $236,000 in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Green Dot Co.
FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Green Dot Co.
Anthem Inc Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb
Anthem Inc Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co.
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co.
Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Amgen, Inc.
Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Amgen, Inc.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,220 Shares of American International Group Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,220 Shares of American International Group Inc
OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,321 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF
OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,321 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report