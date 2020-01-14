Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $236,000 in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

